Cote d’Ivoire prospect Wahi sets Montpellier record with Metz strike

Elye Wahi reached a milestone as Montpellier played out a 2-2 draw with Metz in Sunday’s Ligue 1 encounter.

The teenager’s last-gasp effort helped La Paillade secure a comeback draw against visiting Maroons inside Stade de la Mosson.

Wahi sent the home fans into wild jubilation thanks to his strike in the first of four added-on minutes, getting ahead of his marker to fire past goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard.

19 - At 19 years and three months old, Elye Wahi is the youngest player to score 10+ goals in the same Ligue 1 season with Montpellier. Promise. #mhscsb29 pic.twitter.com/fUyT83zbNi — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 1, 2022

In the process, he became the youngest player to score 10+ goals in the same Ligue 1 season with Montpellier at 19 years and three months old.

Still hurt following their 5-2 defeat to Olympique Lyon last time out, Olivier Dall'Oglio’s men welcomed relegation-threatened Metz in their bid to return to winning ways.

The home team enjoyed a marginal advantage in the opening attacking exchanges, as Arnaud Souquet forced Caillard into making a fine save.

Nevertheless, it was the visitors who took the lead after Thomas Delaine clinically slotted into the bottom right-hand corner in the 24th minute.

Five minutes before the half-time break, Wahi thought he had levelled matters for the hosts, however, his goal was ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Metz doubled their advantage when substitute Louis Mafouta made the most of a poor defensive clearance to send a clinical strike past goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud.

Looking destined for a back to back defeat, Montpellier pulled off some magic to ensure that the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

Article continues below

First, Souquet reduced the deficit with a fine header from Mihailo Ristic’s cross before the France youth international of Ivorian origin levelled matters.

Cameroonian defender Ambroise Oyongo was named in the starting XI by Montpellier, but he was subbed off for Mihailo Ristic in the 63rd minute, whereas, Congolese striker Beni Makouana was not dressed for action.

On the other hand, Mali duo of Boubakar Kouyate and Boubacar Traore as well as Senegal's Pape Matar Sarr saw every minute of action, with Central African Republic's Louis Mafouta and Opa Nguette (Senegal) introduced in the second half for Nicolas de Preville and Didier Lamkel Ze.

That result left Metz at the base of the Ligue 1 standings, six points behind AS Saint-Etienne.