Coronavirus: Somalia legend Mohamed Farah dies in London aged 59

Somali Football Federation have announced the passing away of their former player who died in a London hospital after contracting Covid-19

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) and the Somali Football Federation (SFF) have announced the death of Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah after suffering from coronavirus.

Farah was confirmed dead on Tuesday at the Northwest London hospital, a week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Before his death, the 59-year-old was acting as an advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sport in Somalia.

More teams

Somalia lost football legend Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah to Coronavirus. The legend died at a hospital in London where he was admitted last week. The SFF sends condolence to his family, relatives and the entire Somali football family. — Somali FA (@SomaliFA) March 24, 2020

Farah, born in Beledweyne, started his football career 44 years ago at school level before representing his community, Hiiraan, in a regional tournament in Somalia in 1979.

He played professionally for Batroolka FC in the Horn of Africa region until the late 1980s.

Farah becomes the first African football star to be lost to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought economic and football activities across the world to a standstill.

In honour of the 59-year-old, the SFF has announced three days of mourning starting from Wednesday.