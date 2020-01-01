Coronavirus: Renowned commentator Drury sends special message to Kenyans

The Briton has affirmed his eagerness in as far as the resumption of football actions is concerned as the world fights Covid-19

Famous English football commentator Peter Drury has sent a special message to Kenyans as the world battles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Known for his poetic and literary stylistic commentary, Drury is famous in the country, especially after his AS vs Uefa quarter-final tie in 2018.

The 53-year-old Briton stated he is looking forward to when football matches will return and has no professional job he is engaged with currently.

More teams

“Hello its Peter [Drury] here from , it’s good to hear from you all I hope you’re keeping safe and well in these very strange times,” Drury told Standard Sports.

“We are all looking forward to the return of football all over the world certainly we are here in England.

“I’m asked what I’m doing with myself in the absence of football and the answer is that I don’t have anything to do professionally.

"But I’m not complaining, I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m surrounded by family I have my health and I have nothing to complain about at all in the context of this horrible pandemic.

“So, don’t you worry about me, I’m more worried about you.”

The commentator also spoke about the possibility of the English Premier League resuming in June but remained cautious as no one has confirmed the official date of resumption.

“In terms of where football goes from here well, we will see," added the former BBC Radio commentator.

“There is some talk that some sort of culmination to the English Premier League season just might occur during the month perhaps of June, but nobody’s making any promises so we can just, all of us, keep our fingers crossed and pray that at some stage the football we love so much will return.

“But it can of course only return when it is safe and sensible for it to do so. And, when it’s appropriate because let’s be honest with ourselves there are more important things going on in the world right now than football.

“But we look forward to it when it does come back, and I can’t wait to be talking to you all again. So, all over Kenya, my very best wishes to you. Keep safe, do everything your government is asking you to do, keep well and look after your loved ones.

“Take care, bye-bye.”

Article continues below

Drury also charmed many during his commentary in the 2018 World Cup finals in .