Coronavirus: Monaco’s Balde on his donation to Senegal and daily routine in quarantine

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old winger supported the West African country’s fight against the pandemic with his financial contribution

forward Keita Balde said his €17,000 donation to to boost their fight against the coronavirus pandemic was an act from his heart.

Balde made the pledge of 11 million FCFA in local currency, during a television fundraising event organised by E Media group in collaboration with several Senegalese channels including 2s TV, 7TV, DTV and Walf TV.

The pacy winger is the second Senegalese footballer to support the country as they look to curb the spread of the virus, after ’s Sadio Mane donated £41,000 to health authorities a week ago.

More teams

The former Milan forward described the coronavirus pandemic as a delicate situation and hopes for a return to normalcy.

“I am a person who does what he can for his family, friends and people I love. This donation was made with all my heart, we must do things without waiting for someone to look for you,” Balde told Gianluca Di Marzio.

“Unfortunately, it is a delicate situation all over the world. I have some relatives in , others in Senegal.

“I am in Monte Carlo with my partner and my child. Here, there is a great organisation, people follow the advice and the rules.

"Listening to the complicated situation in and Spain, we hope it can be resolved as soon as possible to return to normal."

The spread of Covid-19 around the world has made football events, including , suspended indefinitely.

With currently on lockdown, Balde who has scored four goals in 21 league outings this campaign, disclosed his daily routine including his training sessions.

Article continues below

"I wake up early, as usual when I had to do the training," he continued.

"I do an hour and a half of training: 45 minutes on exercise bike, then strength.

"It is a program that the Monaco technical staff send to us, it is a program personalised for everyone. Then in the afternoon I relax a little, take a nap and play with my son."