Coronavirus: Lille-bound 'Little Ronaldo' Olawale's words of wisdom

The Nigeria youth international who is on the verge of joining the Great Danes shared a message via his social media to calm nerves

starlet Peter Olawale has issued a piece of advice for people to shift their energy to what they can create in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus fears.

Football activities across the globe have been put on hold as a precaution against the spread of the virus which has hit many countries across the world.



Apart from sporting activities, the pandemic has forced the closure of schools and several other institutions.

Billed to join Victor Osimhen at following his impressive outing at the 2019 U17 Fifa World Cup in , the Tripple 44 Academy prodigy remains in Nigeria because of Covid-19.

Notwithstanding, he joined several other stars in the Stay at Home challenge while driving home his message.

“Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create. Stay safe family and friends,” Olawale twitted.