Leeds United great Norman Hunter in hospital after positive coronavirus test

The former England defender has contracted Covid-19 and is receiving treatment, the Championship club have confirmed.

Former defender Norman Hunter is in hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the Championship club have confirmed.

The 76-year-old was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus, according to a club statement released on Friday.

"We can confirm that Leeds United and legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19," the statement read.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time. Keep battling Norman, we are all with you."