Coronavirus: Joel Obi supports residents of Delta State with food items
In helping people survive the economic hardship brought by the coronavirus pandemic, Chievo midfleder Joel Obi has distributed food items including rice, noodles and vegetable oil to families in Aniocha Local Government Area in Delta State.
Delta is one of the states in Nigeria that is currently under lockdown due to Covid-19 and the government's restriction is widely reported to be affecting people's livelihoods.
The distribution was made by Obi's foundation with the Nigeria international stuck in Italy - one of the heavily hit countries in Europe.
#Repost @joelobifans with @get_repost ・・・ The Joel Obi Foundation (JOF) has distributed palliatives including Rice, Groundnut Oil and Indomie noodles to indigenes and families residing in Aboh (Umuokwe) Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South L.G.A Delta State. The items were to support the people in the Lockdown order in the state. The team who wore face-masks and hand-gloves maintained the social distancing measures during the visit to educate the people on the need to follow the guidelines to remain safe in the Covid- 19 pandemic. God bless @joelobi22 Special thanks to the team @nuel_concept @mz_vickyy @abbeychalokwu @augustineonwuadiamu @udumaembassy #joelobifoundation #JOF #charity #NGO #deltastate #staysafe
The Super Eagles midfielder has not been invited to Gernot Rohr's team since he travelled with with the three-time African champions to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, where he was an unused substitute.
Obi made 19 appearances for Chievo in the Serie B this season before the second division was indefinitely suspended because of the coronavirus.
The Yellow and Blues are eighth in the league table, within the promotion play-off zone.