Coronavirus: I miss football a lot – Nantes star Abeid

The Algeria international has spoken of how he has been coping amid the pandemic which has forced the French top-flight to a hiatus

midfielder Mehdi Abeid stated he misses football after was suspended due to coronavirus fears.

The French top-flight was forced to a hiatus along with other major leagues around the world in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives.

The international revealed he is using the opportunity to spend some time with his family but admitted it has been difficult for him without football.

"For everyone to have to stay at home without going out it is difficult, but necessary,” Abeid told TV Sport.

“A footballer is often far from home and his family, at least now I see them every day, they have fun with me when I do my training sessions, I play board games with them.

"We fear that it will be long but we will adapt, I miss football a lot already but life and health are much more important than everything.

"Many are in Europe and are in the same situation, so we are talking, it is perhaps more important than usual to stay in contact.

“We have a WhatsApp group with the medical staff [at Nantes] and must send data from our cardio watch every day, even during confinement we work hard to be ready when the league resumes.”

The 27-year-old has featured in 29 games, scoring three goals and providing two assists this season across all competitions.

Nantes were 13th in the Ligue 1 table with 37 points from 28 games before the league was suspended.