Fiorentina confirm six players and coaching staff have tested positive for coronavirus

The club announced that three players and three members of technical staff tested positive following medical checks on Wednesday. The Viola say the unnamed persons will remain in self-isolation, with first-team training activities hoped to resume this week for the rest of the squad.

A club statement read: "Following the laboratory checks carried out yesterday afternoon, Fiorentina announces that three athletes and three from the technical staff testing positive for Covid-19 have been identified.

"The club has proceeded, as per protocol, to continue the isolation of the people involved. For the rest of the group tomorrow morning, training will continue as scheduled."

Fiorentina are the second Serie A club to confirm a player has coronavirus, after announced a positive test yesterday.

There was good news for champions and league leaders however, who confirmed that Paulo Dybala has finally tested negative for the virus.

Dybala had previously tested positive for Covid-19, joining Juve team-mates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi in contracting the virus in March.

Reports had stated that the Argentine had still tested positive as recently as last week, but Juventus have now announced that Dybala is Covid-19-free.

In March, Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic were confirmed as having contracted coronavirus, with the latter revealing in an Instagram post that he had suffered from a fever reaching 39 degrees celsius. Last month, the club confirmed all three were no longer testing positive.

Italian clubs are said to be unanimously in favour of resuming the 2019-20 season, which was suspended in March, but there is no clear return date.

The country's minister for sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, said this week it would be "impossible" to be specific about a possible restart despite the government having relaxed measures that prevented players from attending club training facilities.

"We have to see how the contagion curve will develop in the next two weeks," he said.

Reigning champions Juventus were a point ahead of at the top of the table when the campaign was halted. Fiorentina were 13th, nine points adrift of the European places and just five clear of the bottom three.