Coronavirus: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India postponed

The recommendation to postpone activities including FIFA competitions was made by FIFA's Covid-10 working group...

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020, which was scheduled to be held in in November, will be postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. New dates will be announced later.

A FIFA-Confederations working group, which was recently established by the FIFA Council to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic has unanimously approved a series of recommendations following its first meeting on Friday.

Following the meeting, it has been decided that the upcoming international matches and FIFA competitions, including the U17 and U-20 Women's World Cups, will be postponed. There will also be discussions with the federations to come up with a revised schedule for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

were confirmed as the hosts for the competition back in March last year. India successfully hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 and registered a record attendance.