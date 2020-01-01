Coronavirus: FAZ postpones Absa Cup after Super League cancellation

The federation and their sponsors made the decision to reschedule the competition due to the surging numbers of Covid-19 within the football family

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has confirmed the 2020 Absa Cup tournament has been postponed to 2021.

The postponement of the competition has been occasioned by the surging number of the coronavirus cases among the football fraternity in the country.

The development follows an earlier decision to cancel the ongoing just after it had restarted on July 18.

All the league matches will be played on August 6 and the champions will then be announced as the league failed to progress to its end after the resumption.

“After taking into account the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have come to an amicable decision with the Football Association of Zambia to the cancel the 2020 tournament,” confirmed the Absa Bank head of Marketing and Corporate Relations Mato Shimabale.

“The cancellation based on the current health concerns and the decision has been made in the best interest of all stakeholders, particularly the players and team officials.

“As sponsors of the Absa Cup, we remain committed to sponsoring this tournament in line with our obligation to be a ‘Force for Good’ in the communities we operate.

“We are fully committed to supporting the growth of Zambian football and the talent that we have among the youth in line with the Bank’s purpose of bringing possibilities to life.

“Our commitment to the game of football remains unwavering and we will explore the option of having an expanded tournament next year.”

FAZ General-Secretary Adrian Kashala termed the move as ‘disappointing’ but expressed gratitude for the continued support they have enjoyed from their sponsors.

“While we are saddened that we have had to defer the tournament to next year owing to the prevailing health crisis in the country, we are happy that partners like Absa continue to commit to the development of Zambian football particularly during these challenging and unprecedented times,” Kashala said.

“While the cancellation of the tournament this year is disappointing to the football fans there was, however, no other way under the prevailing Covid-19 crisis that prescribes strict guidelines to stage matches.

“We look forward to a spectacular tournament next year.”

It is not clear how FAZ will conduct the postponed 2020 tournament as well as the 2021 edition given the expected limited time then.