Coronavirus: Aribo joins Rangers players in deferring salary for three months

The players and the coaching crew have taken a step to mitigate the financial effects of the Covid-19 virus on the welfare of other club staff

Joe Aribo has joined the rest of his teammates in taking a salary deferral for the next three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The players made the decision voluntarily, and they are joined by the coaching crew and the executive directors in taking a similar pay-cut, to ensure the club's employees receive their full wages during these difficult times.

The suspension of football activities due to the coronavirus pandemic has left several clubs with an uncertain financial future while some clubs are considering pay cuts, others in the UK are making use of the furlough scheme.

Rangers announced the first team's gesture on Monday with the Scottish Premiership still on suspension since March 13 with no definite return date.

“Rangers can confirm that first-team players, manager, coaches and executive directors have volunteered to take a salary deferral for the next three months. Senior players and staff were keen to ensure that no Rangers employee suffered financial hardship during this crisis,” the club statement read.

“All parties volunteered and wholeheartedly agreed to defer wages to ensure that fellow colleagues could continue to be paid their salaries in full.

“We are proud of the leadership and responsibility taken by senior members of staff, and acknowledge the positive impact that this will have on everyone at Rangers.

“We firmly believe in the ‘one club’ concept and are united in our collective goal of making Rangers the very best in every facet of football life. We are resolved that the integrity of the club is maintained as we continue our focus on ensuring the financial stability of the business.”

Aribo is enjoying a fine debut campaign in Steven Gerrard's team following his move from Charlton Athletic last June.

The international has scored three goals in 27 league matches for Rangers who sit second in the Premiership table, 13 points behind leaders .