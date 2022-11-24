B. Embolo
Explained: Why Embolo didn't celebrate his goal for Switzerland against Cameroon
James Hunsley
14:22 GMT+3 24/11/2022
- Embolo opened scoring
- Switzerland went 1-0 up
- Striker didn't celebrate
WHY DIDN'T EMBOLO CELEBRATE? Despite scoring his first goal at a World Cup, Embolo's celebrations were limited as the Switzerland international was actually born in Cameroon. The 25-year-old's muted celebrations were a sign of respect for his place of birth, as they fell to a 1-0 deficit early in the second half.
More to follow...
