David Beckham climbs fence to escape fans after watching son Romeo make Brentford debut

Man Utd and England legend David Beckham watched son Romeo make his Brentford B debut on Tuesday, but jumped a fence to escape fans after full-time.

Beckham on loan at Brentford B

Father David in attendance for son's debut

Had to exit via a fence at full-time

WHAT HAPPENED? Romeo Beckham signed for Brentford on loan from Inter Miami last week, joining up with the Premier League club's B side. He made his first appearance as a second-half substitute against ninth-tier Erith & Belvedere in the London Senior Cup. Beckham entered the fray with his side 2-1 down, but helped force a late equaliser before they snatched a winner right at the death. Watching on was his father David, who was forced to make a swift exit at the full-time whistle.

AND WHAT'S MORE: 554 spectators were in attendance to watch proceedings in Welling, many of whom spotted the former England captain to take photos and ask for autographs during the match. As a result, Beckham Sr. was pictured after the game with his hood up and climbed a fence in an attempt to get away without being crowded.

WHAT THEY SAID?: While much of the attention may have been on his father, Brentford B coach Neil MacFarlane was full of praise for Romeo. He said after the game: "His father was an unbelievable player, with an unbelievable character, who had an unbelievable career. We push the players like they have never been pushed before and he (Romeo) has been incredible and bought into the culture and he should be proud of his debut."

WHAT NEXT FOR BECKHAM? After making his debut for Brentford B from the bench, Romeo will hope to feature in the Bees' next match at home to Aston Villa on Friday.