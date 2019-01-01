Copa America 2019 group stage draw: What time is it, how to watch, teams & fixtures

Who will Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay all face at the continental tournament? With the draw set to take place, Goal brings you all you need to know

The 46th edition of the Copa America will be held in Brazil this summer and some of the world's best players are set to collide.

Stars such as Neymar, Lionel Messi, Alexis Sanchez and Luis Suarez will be on show at the continental tournament, which is sure to serve up plenty of thrilling drama.

Defending champions Chile will have to hold off challenges from the hosts as well as Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia, while Japan and Qatar have also been invited.

So, ahead of the group stage draw, Goal brings you everything you need to know about when it is, how to watch and all the teams are involved.

When is the Copa America 2019 group stage draw?

The group stage draw for Copa America 2019 is scheduled for January 24 and it will be held in Brazil.

Draw proceedings are expected to commence at 10:30pm GMT (5:30pm ET / 8:30pm local time).

Rio de Janeiro's Cidade des Artes is the venue for the draw, which will see a host of stars in attendance.

CONMEBOL has confirmed that Brazil's World Cup-winning captain Cafu will be one of the chief presenters of the draw.

The former Roma and AC Milan icon will be joined by the likes of Brazil heroes Ze Roberto, Zico and Marta, Argentina's Javier Zanetti and former Uruguay defender Diego Lugano.

Chile are reigning champions and, fittingly, La Roja's Jean Beausejour will bring the trophy onto the stage.

Copa America 2019 group stage draw pots

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 🇧🇷 Brazil 🇨🇴 Colombia 🇻🇪 Venezuela 🇪🇨 Ecuador 🇺🇾 Uruguay 🇨🇱 Chile 🇵🇾 Paraguay 🇧🇴 Bolivia 🇦🇷 Argentina 🇵🇪 Peru 🇯🇵 Japan 🇶🇦 Qatar

Teams have been divided into different seeding pots for the purposes of the draw, with the FIFA ranking for December 2018 used to discern which team belonged in each pot.

There are a total of four pots, each containing three teams. Pot One contains Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina, who were the highest ranked of the 12 teams involved.

Colombia, Peru and reigning champions Chile occupy Pot Two, while Venezuela, Paraguay and Japan are in Pot Three. Pot Four contains Ecuador, Bolivia and Qatar.

Watch Copa America 2019 group stage draw live

The Copa America 2019 group stage draw will be televised live on TV via Telemundo Deportes and beIN Sports.

Both networks will also be streaming the draw live online.

If you don't have access to a TV or are unable to stream, you can stay tuned to Goal for all the news from the draw via our social channels and our competition hub.

When do Copa America 2019 fixtures start?

Once the draw is complete and teams have been allocated to their groups, they will have roughly five months to prepare for the tournament.

Copa America 2019 will kick off on June 14, with group games running until June 24. The knockout stage is scheduled to get underway on June 27, with the final set to take place on July 7 at the Maracana.

You can see a summary of the fixture dates below: