Conte: I don't remember a player that had their revenge on me!

Antonio Conte is not concerned about facing former Tottenham player Dele Alli on Monday when Spurs meet Everton.

In fact, he has claimed he can't remember a player ever getting revenge on him after leaving one of his clubs.

And the Italian boss went a step further, saying individuals often decline after leaving his watch.

What has been said?

“I don't remember a player that had their revenge on me," Conte told reporters. "What usually happens is that when players went away they went down, not up.

“I don't remember one player that when he went away he came back with a great spirit of revenge. Honestly, I don't remember.

“During my coaching career I have always tried to be honest with the players and give all the players the possibility to show me that they deserve to play."

Manager touches on FA Cup regret

Conte has also reflected upon Tottenham's FA Cup defeat against Middlesbrough last week, which effectively took them out of trophy contention this season.

“We have to be disappointed,” he said. "Because we wanted to go to the next step. Also, in our minds the FA Cup would have been a target.

“For our mind's stimulation it would have given us something to hope for at the end of the season - to lift the trophy. For this reason we have to be frustrated, the players and I, at what happened.”

The bigger picture

Dele has yet to start since joining Everton from Spurs, last appearing on February 26 against Manchester City for a 20-minute cameo.

However, he could be in contention to start on Monday if Frank Lampard decides to change things up amid the club's relegation battle.

Everton will enter the match in 17th place in the Premier League.

