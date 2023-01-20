Conte casts doubt over his future as Tottenham boss with cryptic response to question on new contract

Antonio Conte remains non-committal when it comes to his future as Tottenham manager, giving another cryptic response to questions on his contract.

Italian will see deal expire in the summer

No extension agreed as yet

Struggling to deliver consistency at Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian tactician, who took the reins at Spurs back in November 2021, is only tied to terms through to the end of the current campaign. No extension has been agreed as yet, amid ongoing an ongoing struggle for consistency for the Premier League heavyweights, and the 53-year-old remains reluctant to speculate on whether he will be in north London beyond the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed again on his future after seeing Spurs throw away a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 at Manchester City, Conte told reporters: “For sure under the personal aspect it is a difficult season for what happened but now this situation is not important. This situation is my personal situation and there will be the time to make the right decision for me, for the future, for my family, but this situation doesn't affect the work and doesn't affect the team. I'm really focused. About this aspect I'm an animal because I'm really focused.

“I know what my task is in this situation and then I'm working very hard because I want to improve. I want to improve the team and the club with my vision, with my idea, with my suggestions. Then for sure we see. I'm totally into the new situation and know that my task is to be part of this process and try to, with a team in transition, to start to become solid and to build a solid foundation and try to build a team ready to fight to win.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte guided Tottenham to a top four finish and Champions League qualification in 2021-22, before adding a number of fresh faces to his squad in the last transfer window, but positive progress has proved hard to come by for a side that sits fifth in the Premier League table – five points adrift of Newcastle having played a game more than the Magpies and with the chasing pack closing in behind them.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs will be back in action on Monday when taking in a short trip to in-form London rivals Fulham, while another meeting with City is on the calendar before Conte’s side face AC Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter on February 14.