'They can invest a lot of money' - Conte denies Man Utd & Chelsea are in 'transition' as he addresses Tottenham development

Spurs boss Antonio Conte argued against Chelsea and Man Utd being in transition, pointing towards their superior squad depth and recent successes.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Tottenham's crucial Champions League group stage clash with Sporting on Wednesday, manager Antonio Conte refuted claims that Chelsea and Manchester United may be considered to be in transition. That is despite both having new managers and enduring slower starts to the season than might be expected.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am surprised you are asking about Manchester United and Chelsea being in transition. If Chelsea are in transition after they won the Champions League two years ago and last season they won the Club World Cup. United two years ago finished 2nd... In November we were ninth. We were playing Conference League," Conte told reporters.

"If these clubs that can invest a lot of money are in transition, I don’t know who are the title contenders? Maybe we have a different vision. It’s good to have different opinions. And you think United and Chelsea are in transition? With Ronaldo, Varane, Sancho, in transition? I hope to be in transition this way. I hope so," he joked.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte's words came before a must-win game in the Champions League, with the Italian under pressure for perhaps the first time since taking over 11 months ago. Tottenham are top of Group D but need a win in north London to secure last 16 qualification, while two defeats in two matches domestically could see Spurs slip outside the top four if Chelsea and United win their games in hand.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? After hosting Sporting, Spurs travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.