Conte 'confident' Tottenham star Son will be fit in time for World Cup

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte is confident that Son Heung-min will be fit to play at the World Cup later this month.

Son had surgery on eye injury

Missed Sunday's loss to Liverpool

Conte backed him to return soon

WHAT HAPPENED? The South Korea star's hopes of playing in the competition in Qatar were under threat after it was revealed he required surgery on an eye injury following a collision in Spurs' Champions League clash against Marseille. The injury kept him out of the 2-1 defeat at home to Liverpool on Sunday, but Conte says he will be back before long.

WHAT THEY SAID: The coach told reporters: "With Sonny, I sent him a message after the surgery. Sonny was really, really disappointed with this situation but I hope for him to recover very well and to play in the World Cup because I was a player and I know the importance of the World Cup. He missed us tonight. I'm confident that he can come back quickly and play in the World Cup. He's not in hospital now, he's home.".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Korea will be desperate to see the 30-year-old make the squad for the competition. Son is the national team's captain and has scored 35 times in his 105 appearances, making him their fourth top scorer of all time.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Conte's team are in action on Wednesday when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, followed by a home game against Leeds in the Premier League - their last before the World Cup.