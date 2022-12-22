'Constant threat' - Rashford hailed by Ten Hag after 'great' display for Man Utd in League Cup win over Burnley

Erik ten Hag hailed Marcus Rashford as a "constant threat" after his "great" performance for Manchester United against Burnley in the League Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Christian Eriksen opened the scoring at Old Trafford before Rashford doubled the lead with a brilliant solo goal to help United beat Burnley 2-0 in the round of 16 tie on Wednesday. The England international drove towards the opposition box from his own half with Jack Cork and Jordan Beyer unable to stop him before he unleashed a fierce strike that nestled into the bottom corner for his ninth goal of the season. Ten Hag singled Rashford out for praise before insisting his squad is "hungry" for success following the international break.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He was great. I think he was a constant threat and playing on the backline and was dangerous with his dribbling and movement. He runs so much. Eventually you get the benefit," The United boss told Sky Sports after the match.

He added: "It was difficult to get the press but we did. And we need to take more benefit from that. There is still room for improvement but I am pleased with the win. The players are hungry after the World Cup break. And it was great to see a team goal (for the first)."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has been gradually rediscovering his best level under Ten Hag since the beginning of the season. He was in exceptional form with England in the recently concluded World Cup where he scored three goals in five appearances to help his country reach the quarter-final, only to suffer heartbreak against France. The 25-year-old is eager to move on from that disappointment after getting back on the scoresheet for his club, as he said: "It is good to play again. But it was a tough game and it was good to get a win to take into the next game. [The World Cup loss affects you] more emotions-wise because it was such a disappointing feeling to be knocked out and you have to pick yourselves up. There is no time to feel sorry for yourself. You need to pick up results and thankfully we did that today. It was fun to be out there."

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The United forward will look to continue his rich vein of form in the Premier League when the Red Devils go up against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.