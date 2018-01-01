Live Scores
'Congratulations to all Man Utd fans' - Nigerians react to Jose Mourinho’s sack

The Red Devils have parted ways with the Portuguese gaffer after conceding their fifth league loss of the season

Social media is awash with mixed feelings following Manchester United's sack of Jose Mourinho.

The Old Trafford outfit announced the departure of the former Chelsea manager on Tuesday following a poor start to the season that has left them sixth in the English top-flight table.

The 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday left Manchester United with just two wins from their last eight games across all competitions.

The news, however, comes as a relief for some Nigerians while some have lamented the decision, praising the Portuguese for his work at the club that saw them win the Uefa Europa League, the English League Cup and the Community Shield.

 

