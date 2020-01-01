Confusion over Jordan Ayew's Ghana call-up for Sudan double-header after Crystal Palace post

A website publication on international call-ups has left many confused about the potential involvement of striker Jordan Ayew in 's upcoming 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan.

The 29-year-old was present in the Black Stars' 23-man squad announced on Friday for the November 12 and 17 fixtures.

His call-up came only a few days after his club announced his recovery from coronavirus contracted while on international duty with Ghana for friendly matches against Mali and last month.

Also called up for the upcoming games is Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, who has been out of the national set-up since March last year.

In a publication on the club's official website on Monday, Palace announced international call-ups of two of its players, namely Schlupp and ace Luka Milivojevic, going ahead to provide details of their upcoming matches.

The club also embedded a Ghana Football Association (GFA) Twitter post which lists the Black Stars' 23-man squad summoned by coach CK Akonnor.

The squad clearly includes Schlupp and Ayew, who were both listed among the forwards and wingers.

Interestingly, however, not only did Palace fail to highlight Ayew's call-up and provide details of his games as done for Schlupp and Milivojevic, but also stated the striker has not been called up for the upcoming games, despite referencing the squad list embedded - which clearly includes the younger Ayew.

"Jordan Ayew has not been named in the Black Stars' squad (above) for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers," Palace wrote on their website.

It is unclear if the claim is an oversight error or was deliberately stated.

However, Palace's disgust over Ayew's positive coronavirus test while with Ghana last month has led to many speculating about a possible reluctance in releasing the player for international travels.

The former attacker was one of several Black Stars player to have left the last camp in Turkey with the virus.

"Unfortunately he [Ayew] tested positive for Covid in our last test on Friday," Palace manager Roy Hodgson said, according to Evening Standard, after the player's diagnosis.

"He's been away with Ghana, which we weren't exactly delighted to accept that he had to do. Like several other Ghanaian players, I believe when they have gone back to their clubs they have tested positive.

"Now we have to follow the relative government and Premier League guidelines before we see him again."

Ayew missed two Premier League games due to his coronavirus condition and isolation and only returned to action for the club on Friday - as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.