Confirmed Nedbank Cup Fixture Details: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to play in Johnnesburg

The defending champions TS Galaxy are set to kick-off the 2020 campaign in the first week of February

TS Galaxy, the National First Division (NFD) outfit that engineered one of the biggest upsets in the Nedbank Cup history, will kick-off the latest edition of the #NedbankCup2020 when they face last year’s semi-finalists on Wednesday, 05 February 2020.



The Nedbank Cup 2020 round of 32 fixtures will kick off on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 with the last fixture being played on Tuesday, 11 February 2020.



Tickets will be sold at TicketPro outlets and selected Sasol Garages countrywide. The League will advise on ticket availability in due course.



TS Galaxy travel to Nelson Mandela Bay to face Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in a fixture that will set the tone of this season’s tournament.



On Thursday evening, 06 February 2020, Cape Town and TS will lock horns in an all GladAfrica Championship clash at the Athlone Stadium. Kick-off is at 19h30. Then on Friday, also at the Athlone Stadium, Stellenbosch FC will be at home to 2018 finalists to the Athlone Stadium. Kick-off is at 20h00.



The following day (Saturday), there will be a total of seven fixtures which will include a clash between lower division sides, Amavarara FC (Eastern Cape) and Super Eagles (Free State) at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London as well as the much publicised Tshwane Derby between and SuperSport United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.



On Sunday, 09 February 2020, , who won the competition in 2011 and 2014 will host 2010 champions at Orlando Stadium while 2011 finalists Black entertain newcomers North West University (North West) at Thohoyandou Stadium.

On the same day, Jomo Cosmos will be at home to another ABC Motsepe side Hungry Lions while Mbombela United and clash at the Kanyamazane Stadium. Kick-off for all four matches is at 15h00.



The last two fixtures of the round of 32 will take place on Tuesday night, 11 February 2020. ABC Motsepe League sides, Zizwe United (Western Cape) and Happy Wanders (KwaZulu Natal) will lock horns at the Athlone Stadium while and FC will renew their rivalry in the Polokwane derby, this time for a place in the Nedbank Cup 2020 last 16.

Full Last 32 fixture details:

February 5:

19h30 – Chippa United vs TS Galaxy (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium)

February 6:

19h30 – Ajax CT vs TS Sporting (Athlone Stadium)

February 7:

20h00 – Stellenbosch vs Maritzburg United (Athlone Stadium)

February 8:

15h00 - Passion FC vs Real Kings (Kameelrivier Stadium)

15h00 - Bloem vs (Dr Molemela Stadium)

15h00 - Amavarara vs Super Eagles (Sisa Dukashe Stadium)

15h00 - Vaal University vs (Dobsonville Stadium)

18h00 - vs Royal Eagles (FNB Stadium)

20h15 - Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport (Loftus Versfeld)

20h15 - vs Uthongathi (Makhulong Stadium)

February 9:

15h00 - Jomo Cosmos vs Hungry Lions (Olen Park Stadium)

15h00 - Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits (Orlando Stadium)

15h00 - Black Leopards vs NW University (Thohoyandou Stadium)

15h00 - Mbombela United vs CT City (Kanyamazane Stadium)

February 11:

19h30 - Zizwe United vs Happy Wanderers (Athlone Stadium)

19h30 - Polokwane City vs Baroka (New Peter Mokaba Stadium)