Conceicao: I know the challenges ahead for Cameroon

The Portuguese coach is facing the demanding task of helping the Indomitable Lions reclaim the Afcon crown at home in two years time

Former CFR Cluj coach Toni Conceicao has stated he is well aware of the challenges which await him in his new job as coach.

The Portuguese mentor was appointed Cameroon coach last week, replacing Clarence Seedorf who was sacked in July after failing to help the Indomitable Lions defend their (Afcon) title.

With Cameroon pressed to win the Afcon crown when they host the tournament in 2021, Conceicao is aware of the challenges he will have to confront.

“For a long time I've been working on this and I know the challenges ahead,” Conceicao told the BBC.

“This is a great opportunity for me to coach Cameroon. The country has a great football history and is a prestigious nation. I’m here to thrive for good results. This is very important for us as a team and for the country.”

The Cameroon job is Conceicao’s first role as a national team coach.

He will be assisted by former Cameroon international forward Francois Omam-Biyik who won the 1988 Afcon as a player and also appreciates the nature of the new job.

“As a player or coach for Cameroon, it's always the same ambitions, that of winning games and making Cameroonians proud,” said Omam-Biyik

Article continues below

“We have the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 to host and we know we have to win the competition. Cameroon is a football-loving country and every Cameroonian is a football coach who at times are very demanding.”

Former Deportivo La Coruna and Metz goalkeeper Jacques Songo’o will also be part of Conceicao’s backroom staff.

The new technical staff will have the 2021 Afcon qualifier at home against Cape Verde as their first competitive assignment in November.