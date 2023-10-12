'They're smoking non-stop!' - Colin Kazim-Richards makes remarkable claim about Italy legend Andrea Pirlo's management style in Turkey

Colin Kazim-Richards revealed that Andrea Pirlo allowed Italian players to smoke during his stint at Karagumruk in Turkey.

Pirlo was in charge at Karagumruk

Kazim-Richards makes remarkable claim about his style

Allowed Italian players to smoke in the dressing room

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Turkish international plied his trade under the Italian manager during his stint with Karagumruk. Now the forward has claimed that Pirlo allowed his players to smoke before games and even during half-time breaks while he was in charge in Istanbul.

“We got a lot of Italians that smoke," Kazim-Richards told the Filthy Fellas podcast.

"In Turkey you can (smoke), it depends who the coach is. But last year with (Andrea) Pirlo they were allowed to smoke and they're smoking non-stop before the game. Cigarettes. Proper. Like half-time sitting and smoking. Pirlo talking, they're down there smoking. It's a totally different culture. You understand. So it's not me saying something as a shock factor but it's me saying like that you can do it legitimately."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Currently the Turkish outfit have five Italians in their squad. However, Pirlo left them in the summer and is currently the manager of Sampdoria in Serie B in Italy.

Kazim-Richards also left Karagumruk in the summer and is currently a free agent.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Pirlo is struggling to succeed at Sampdoria as they are currently in the 19th spot with four points from nine matches. They will return to action against Cosenza on October 22 after the international break.