Club World Cup 2018: Dates, fixtures, teams & TV guide

Real Madrid will be looking to defend their title as world champions when they compete in the Club World Cup later this month

The Club World Cup is set to make its return this December in the United Arab Emirates.

All of the seven competing clubs are been confirmed with the latest being River Plate following their Copa Libertadores victory over Boca Juniors, with European champions Real Madrid looking to defend their 2017 title.

With the competition approaching, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of the opening fixtures this month.

What is the 2018 Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup, as the name suggests, crowns the world champions of club football.

It is not as illustrious an event as the international World Cup in Europe due to the dominance of the UEFA Champions League, but is a more prized possession on other continents such as South America.

It has been held in a number of different formats over the years.

From 1960 to 2004, UEFA and CONMEBOL played the Intercontinental Cup, which saw the winners of the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores meet in a one-off final.

FIFA introduced the Club World Cup in 2000, but various internal problems meant that the second edition was not played until 2005.

That year, the decision was made to merge the Club World Cup with the Intercontinental Cup and it is now the sole decider of the club world champion.

Which teams have qualified for the 2018 Club World Cup?

Real Madrid are twice reigning world champions, having won their third straight Champions League title earlier in May when they defeated Liverpool in the final in Kiev.

The Spanish side defeated Gremio 1-0 in last year's Club World Cup final thanks to an early second-half goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, and will be looking to defend their title.

Al Ain are participating this year as national league Asia from the host country, while Team Wellington, Guadalajara, Kashima Antlers and Urawa Red Diamonds qualified as the continental champions of Oceania, North America, Africa and Africa respectively.

Argentina's River Plate were the last to book their place in the Club World Cup following their (much postponed) victory over fierce rivals Boca Juniors in the 2018 Copa Libertadores final that took place at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

River Plate beat Boca 3-1 in Spain, following a 2-2 scorelinel during the first leg.

What venues will be used for the 2018 Club World Cup?

There will be two venues throughout the tournament: Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Zayed Sports City Stadium is the largest in the UAE, with more than 43,000 seats, and was the host of the Club World Cup final in 2009, 2010 and most recently in 2017.

An open-air stadium, its arches carve an iconic backdrop in the city.

The Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, opened in 2014, has a capacity of 22,717 and is a multi-purpose stadium which acts as the home for UAE Pro-League club Al Ain FC.

The stadium sits approximately 150 km east of Abu Dhabi, close to the borders of Oman, and is the first stadium to feature a parasol roof designed specifically to keep supporters and players cool in soaring temperatures.

2018 Club World Cup Fixtures & Dates

This year's tournament will kick off on December 12, with the opening tie of the tournament to be a play-off game between host club Al Ain and Team Wellington.

The quarter-final stage of the competition will be played on December 15, with the two semi-final games taking place on December 18 and 19 in Al Ain.

The final of the competition, also to be played in Abu Dhabi, will be on December 16 along with the third-place match.

Play-off round

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 1 Dec 12 Al Ain 3-3 Team Wellington (4-3 pens) 19:30/ 15:30 Al Ain

Quarter-finals

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 2 Dec 15 Kashima Antlers vs Guadalajara 17:00 / 13:00 Al Ain 3 Dec 15 Esperance de Tunis vs Al Ain 20:30 / 16:30 Al Ain

Fifth-place play-off

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 4 Dec 18 Loser Match 2 vs Loser Match 3 17:30 / 13:30 Al Ain

Semi-finals

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 5 Dec 18 River Plate vs Winner Match 3 20:30 / 16:30 Al Ain 6 Dec 19 Winner Match 3 vs Real Madrid 20:30 / 16:30 Al Ain

Third-place play-off

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 7 Dec 22 Loser Match 5 vs Loser Match 6 17:30 / 13:30 Abu Dhabi

Final

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 8 Dec 22 Winner Match 5 vs Winner Match 6 20:30 / 16:30 Abu Dhabi

How can I watch the 2018 Club World Cup?

In the UK, the Club World Cup will be broadcasted and live streamed on the BBC and ITV.

Article continues below

UK TV channel Online stream BBC, ITV BBC Live

In the US, the Club World Cup can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.