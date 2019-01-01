Club Brugge's Diatta sees red after first Champions League goal against Galatasaray

The Senegal international’s joy was cut short for a wrong choice of goal celebration as the Blue-Black earned a vital away point

WHAT A GOAL! DIATTA IN EXTRA TIME! THANK YOU, KRÉPINHO! 😍🔵⚫ pic.twitter.com/T2cbLz44jl — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) November 26, 2019

Krepin Diatta’s first goal was overshadowed by a red card as nine-man played a 1-1 draw with .

The 20-year-old was shown the way out after receiving a second caution for removing his jersey while celebrating his historic goal.

#GALCLU 1️⃣ - 1️⃣



⏱️ 93' | They liked that goal that much, we're finishing this game with 9 players. Diatta got a second yellow for taking his shirt off, Mata for celebrating too much.#UCL — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) November 26, 2019

In the tight Group A encounter, Adem Buyuk handed Gala an 11th minute lead and held unto that until the Senegalese fired into the far top corner in the game’s closing stages.

Angola star Clinton Mata was also sent off for a second caution after breaking the corner flag while celebrating his team’s equaliser.

’s Emmanuel Dennis was handed a starter’s role by manager Philippe Clement but made way for Siebe Schrijvers after 58 minutes.

With 13 minutes left to play, David Okereke replaced Lois Openda while Percy Tau was an unused substitute.

Despite the draw, the Belgians were kicked out of the competition as they needed a win at the Turk Telecom Stadium.

With three points from five games, they remain in third position and they host in their last group fixture on December 11.