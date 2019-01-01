'Close the five-year chapter and go home' - Pochettino could leave if Spurs complete Champions League 'miracle'

The manager says he could walk away from the club if they find a way to advance past Ajax and then win the final

Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he could walk away from if the club pulls off a "miracle" by winning the .

Spurs are set to take on on Wednesday in Amsterdam in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The Dutch side emerged with a 1-0 win from the opening clash, with Donny van de Beek's goal being just enough to give the Eredivisie side a vital away goal and an advantage heading home.

Should Spurs overcome that advantage and go on to win the Champions League against or , Pochettino says he could walk away from the club as the achievement would be one that could not be topped.

“Winning the Champions League? It should be fantastic, no? Close the five-year chapter and go home," Pochettino said.

He added: “To win the Champions League with Tottenham, in this circumstance, in this season, maybe I need to think a little bit to do something different in the future, for sure.

“Because to repeat this miracle, you know...But for sure I hope home. Whatever happens tomorrow, I go home.”

Pochettino has been with Spurs for five seasons, having joined the club after previously managing and .

Jan Vertonghen will be available to help Spurs in pursuit of that "miracle" as Pochettino says the defender has been cleared to play and does not have a concussion.

“He didn’t suffer more than a cut on his nose. It was no more than that. A lot of players keep on playing in the same situation. It wasn’t a big issue and it’s not a big issue if he’s fit and we give him the opportunity to play," Pochettino said.

“It’s not a problem. I think he will need a mask but it’s not a big issue.”

Following Wednesday's second leg, Spurs will close the Premier League season on Sunday at knowing that a point will be enough to secure Champions League qualification yet again.