'Among players in Brazil, Claudinho is the best' - RB Leipzig target tipped for European success by his coach

The former Corinthians forward finished joint-top scorer for the 2020 Serie A campaign with 18 goals

Red Bull Bragantino coach Mauricio Barbieri has tipped star striker Claudinho to make the grade in Europe amid links with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Claudinho, 24, came to prominence in the 2020 Serie A campaign in Brazil as he helped Bragantino take 10th place and secure a spot in the Copa Sudamericana.

The forward netted 18 times to finish as the league's joint-top scorer, and his talents have caught the eye of the Sao Paulo side's sister club in Germany.

What was said?

"The key [for the team's progress] was managing to find a playing style, an identity that would get the best out of the players," Barbieri told Goal. "The best example of that is Claudinho, because of the season he had and all the awards he has received - but it is not just him, other players too.

"Of course, Claudinho has always been a very talented player, with great potential, but the fact he was in an organised team, which tried to get the best out of him, was important for him to have this great season.

"He is among the best players active in Brazil right now, no doubt about it, if not the very best. That is due to his ability to break through, be creative, especially around the opposition goal, to look for surprising options which get the fans off the couch. He has a great talent for finishing in front of the net."

The bigger picture

A native of Sao Vicente in Sao Paulo state, Claudinho began his footballing career at the age of six in Santos' academy and earned a move to Corinthians while still a teenager.

The young forward failed to make an impression at the Timao, though, and was farmed out on a series of loans, including to Red Bull Brasil.

When Red Bull Brasil and Bragantino merged in 2019 to form Red Bull Bragantino, Claudinho saw his loan extended at the new club, and he formed a key part of the side which clinched promotion to Serie A at the end of 2019.

In September Bragantino swooped to sign him on a permanent basis, while at the start of the current year he signed a new deal which runs until 2024.

