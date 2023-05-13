'Class is permanent' - Frank Lampard insists he would still sign for Chelsea today if he was a player despite recent struggles

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard claims he would still join Chelsea if he was a player despite the club's horrendous season.

Chelsea 11th in PL

Bad season could affect transfers

Lampard says he would still join

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have endured a nightmare campaign and are currently down in 11th in the Premier League with just four games remaining. Chelsea won't be able to offer European football next season, with a top-half finish the best they can hope for at this stage. As a result, they may well struggle to land their primary targets in the transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about potential transfer business in a press conference, Lampard insisted the club would still have a draw based on its history, having won a host of trophies there himself. "I would absolutely sign for Chelsea," he said. "I signed for Chelsea when we were a top six or eight team and little did I know but 13 years later when I left I would come out with medals and trophies all over the place because the club had moved forward.

“I saw it grow from that club to the most successful club in the modern era of the Premier League at that time. There are a lot of great things about this club. The old saying that form in temporary class is permanent is quite a good saying in football. This is always going to be a successful football club. I would say that obviously because of my connection to the club but I absolutely believe it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are expected to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent head coach imminently, and they will be widely expected to enjoy a much-improved season in 2023-24, following a clearout in the summer and some targeted spending.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday before games against Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle to round off their season.