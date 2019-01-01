Clasico delayed as Barcelona fans throw yellow balls on Camp Nou pitch in Catalan independence protest

The showpiece clash may have been postponed for almost two months, but supporters were determined to make the support of regional autonomy felt

Wednesday's Clasico between and suffered a brief delay after fans bombarded the pitch in a protest in favour of Catalan independence.

The two Spanish giants finally took the pitch in a game that was postponed almost two months due to concerns over safety.

Barca and Madrid were originally scheduled to face each other on October 26, but the Spanish FA decided to push back kick-off in the wake of fierce protests in Barcelona around the prison sentences handed down to several figures linked to Catalunya's controversial independence referendum in 2017.

While the game passed largely without incident, Barca's fans took the opportunity to pronounce their support of the independence movement.

Before the match the Camp Nou stands were swathed in yellow and red, the colours most closely associated with the region.

Supporters also brandished banners with the messages " , sit and talk" and "Freedom", while numerous Catalan flags could be spotted around the towering stadium.

Later in the second half, a coordinated protest from the stands brought the Clasico, tied at 0-0, to a halt.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Gareth Bale could only look on as the pitch was bombarded with a horde of inflatable yellow balls thrown from the sidelines.

The interruption proved only momentary as stewards raced to clear the turf, but it brought the Camp Nou faithful into full voice amid a relatively underwhelming Clasico between 's two leaders.

Towards the end of the game, announcements were made in the stadium warning fans to avoid certain exits because fires had been started outside the stadium amid clashes between police and protesters.

Neither Barca nor Madrid could find a way through in one of the meanest encounters involving the two sides in recent memory, although Messi uncharacteristically fluffed his lines in front of goal in the second half and Bale was unlucky to see his own strike ruled out for a marginal offside.

The lack of goals was indeed something of an anomaly in the fixture; not since November 2002 had a Clasico finished scoreless, with their two meetings in 2018-19 yielding seven goals.

With Wednesday's stalemate Barca and Madrid remain deadlocked at the Liga summit, with 36 points from their opening 17 games.