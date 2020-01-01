Chukwueze’s Villarreal suffer first defeat of the season against Barcelona

The Nigeria international featured prominently for the Yellow Submarine but could not help them to avoid a loss at Camp Nou

Samuel Chukwueze was in action as were handed a 4-0 defeat by in Sunday’s game.

The forward delivered impressive performances last time out, grabbing an assist to help the Yellow Submarine secure all three points against .

The international was subsequently afforded his third start of the season by new manager Unai Emery against the 26 league champions but his efforts were not enough to help his side secure a decent result away from home.

Chukwueze made frantic moves to help the Yellow Submarine open the scoring, sending a fine cross into the box in the fourth minute but his effort was intercepted.

The winger was then tripped by Jordi Alba 11 minutes into the game as he aimed to manoeuvre his way past his marker and was deservedly awarded a free-kick but it was not well utilized.

Ansu Fati then ignited the goal surge for Barcelona when he found the back of the net in the 15th minute of the match after he was set up by Alba.

The 17-year-old, who recently signed a contract extension with Barca, doubled his side’s lead four minutes later.

Lionel Messi made it three for Barca, converting from the penalty spot before Pau Torres turned the ball into his own net as Ronald Koeman's side went into the break with a comfortable lead.

Villarreal’s effort to reduce the deficit after the restart of the game proved abortive as they suffered their first defeat of the season at Camp Nou.

Chukwueze, who featured for 74 minutes before making way for Takefusa Kubo, had 41 touches, completed three dribbles and had a 67% successful pass rate.

The forward will hope to help Villarreal return to winning ways when they take on Deportivo in their next league game on September 30.

Chukwueze is a key member of the Nigeria national team and has 13 caps and two goals for the West African country.

The winger is part of the Super Eagles side that will square off against African champions and in friendlies next month.