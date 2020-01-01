Chukwueze's impact earns Villarreal a draw against Real Madrid

The Nigeria international came off the bench to help the Yellow Submarine share the spoils with Zinedine Zidane's men

Samuel Chukwueze played a crucial role in helping hold to a 1-1 draw in Saturday's encounter.

After featuring in 's double-header qualifying fixtures against Sierra Leone, Chukwueze was dropped to the bench at Estadio de la Ceramica.

He was later introduced after the hour-mark and he helped the hosts cancel Mariano Diaz's opener in the second minute.

More teams

14 minutes after he replaced Carlos Bacca, Chukwueze was fouled in the penalty area and Gerard Moreno stepped forward to convert the resulting spot-kick which earned Villarreal a point.

Article continues below

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The result stretched the Yellow Submarine's unbeaten start to the 2020-21 season to 10 league games and they remain unmoved in second spot in the La Liga table with 19 points after 10 outings.

Chukwueze has been a key player for Unai Emery's side in this campaign with a goal and an assist in nine league appearances so far this season.

The Super Eagles forward will shift his attention to Thursday's Uefa trip to Maccabi Tel Aviv before they visit league leaders for their next La Liga match on November 29.