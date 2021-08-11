Chukwueze missing as Villarreal start Dia for Uefa Super Cup clash against Chelsea

The Nigeria winger is not included in the matchday squad for the crucial final at Windsor Park

Villarreal dropped Samuel Chukwueze for the Uefa Super Cup final against Chelsea on Thursday but Senegal’s Boulaye Dia earned a spot in the Yellow Submarines’ starting XI.

The Super Eagles is apparently not fit to partake in the encounter at Belfast after undergoing a successful surgery on the quadriceps of his left leg at the end of May.

Chukwueze first picked up an injury during the Uefa Europa League semi-final clash against Arsenal on May 6 and it eventually ruled him out of the final against Manchester United which the Spanish club won 11-10 on penalties after settling for a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time.

A few weeks ago, the 22-year-old signalled his returned to personal training with pictures of the sessions he partook in.

In Chukwueze's absence, Unai Emery opted to start new signing Dia alongside Gerard Moreno and Yeremi Pino as his front three.

The Senegal striker moved to the Estadio de la Ceramica on a five-year contract from Ligue 1 club Reims in July.

Last season in the French top-flight, the 24-year-old was in terrific goalscoring form with 14 goals in 36 league appearances.

Also in the Yellow Submarines' squad, is Algeria centre-back Aissa Mandi who is starting on the bench. Mandi joined Villarreal on a free transfer in June following the expiry of his deal at Real Betis and he signed a four-year contract.

Thursday's clash is Villarreal's maiden competitive match of the season before they open their 2021-22 La Liga campaign at home against Granada on August 16.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Morocco playmaker Hakim Ziyech in their starting XI as they aim for their second Uefa Super Cup, after their 1998 triumph.