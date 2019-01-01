Chukwueze helps Villarreal overcome Real Valladolid

The Super Eagles forward came off the bench to inspire Javi Calleja's side to their second win in the Spanish top-flight this term

Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist to help defeat 2-0 in Saturday's encounter.

After featuring as an unused substitute in last Saturday's 3-0 victory over , Chukwueze came off the bench in the 66th minute for his fourth league appearance of the season.

The 20-year-old assisted Javi Ontiveros to score his maiden goal for Villarreal in the 89th minute, which doubled the hosts' lead after Santi Cazorla broke the deadlock in the 77th minute.

The victory at Estadio de la Ceramica moved the Yellow Submarine to third place in the La Liga table with eight points after five matches.

Chukwueze will be hoping to increase his tally of a goal and an assist when Villarreal visit for their next league fixture on Tuesday.