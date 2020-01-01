Chukwueze helps Villarreal climb to Europa League spot with Levante win

The Nigeria international made a second-half appearance as the Yellow Submarine secured a narrow win at Estadio de la Ceramica

Samuel Chukwueze was in action as clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory against in Saturday’s game.

The Super Eagles star was afforded his 23rd league appearance this season in the encounter as a second-half substitute and gave a good account of himself.

Chukwueze replaced Paco Alcacer in the 76th minute and helped Javier Calleja’s men return to winning ways after a draw with and defeat to Mirandes.

Moi Gomez stole the show, scoring the match-winning goal after Borja Mayoral’s strike for Levante had cancelled out Gerard Moreno’s opener.

The victory moved the Yellow Submarine to European League qualification spot with 38 points from 24 games.

Chukwueze has scored three goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

The 20-year-old, who has recently been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, will hope to get more minutes under his belt in their next league game against on February 23.