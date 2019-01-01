Chuba Akpom's goal secures Greek Cup for PAOK

The Anglo-Nigerian scored the only goal in Athens to help Razvan Lucescu's side end the season with two titles

Chuba Akpom scored the match-winning goal as defeated 1-0 to win the Greek Cup on Saturday.

Akpom broke the deadlock in the stoppage time of the first half to put Razvan Lucescu's men ahead at the Olympic Stadium.

The effort was his eighth goal of the season across all competitions in his debut campaign with the Two-Headed Eagle.

After the restart, PAOK held on to Akpom's opener to complete the double after winning the Greek Super League title a fortnight ago.

Last week, the Thessaloniki outfit ended their league campaign without losing a game, managing a record 26 wins and four draws from 30 matches.