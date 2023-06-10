Christian Pulisic on the move! USMNT star 'given green light' to leave Chelsea with AC Milan among frontrunners to secure transfer

Christian Pulisic looks set to leave Chelsea this summer as the Blues have reportedly given the USMNT star the green light to find a new club.

Pulisic tipped to leave Chelsea

AC Milan among those interested

Juventus another option

WHAT HAPPENED? That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims there is "concrete chances" the Hershey-born forward will call time on a disappointing spell in west London. Pulisic has had several memorable moments in a Chelsea shirt, and was crucial to their 2021 Champions League-winning run, but his four-year spell has largely been blighted by injuries and inconsistency.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The mass influx of players brought in by the new ownership this term, not least in attacking positions, appears to have been the final straw. Pulisic managed 30 appearances across all competitions this season, with the majority coming from the bench. It has previously been reported that the American was keen to move on this summer, and Romano notes that Chelsea have given the go-ahead.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Given the club's need to make up for £121 million ($152m) in losses last year, a transfer could suit all parties. AC Milan have emerged as the frontrunners to capitalise on the situation, with fans already convinced Pulisic is heading to northern Italy. The USMNT winger will likely need a pay cut in order to do so, though, something which he is said to be happy to concede.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? Newcastle have reportedly cooled their interest in the 24-year-old, while the Bundesliga is also not thought to be a viable option. All routes appear to point to Italy, then, as Juventus recently joined Milan in the race for the mercurial forward.