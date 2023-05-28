Christian Pulisic's nightmare season finishes with a place on the Chelsea bench yet again as Frank Lampard snubs USMNT winger for his final game in charge

Christian Pulisic was forced to settle for a place on the Chelsea bench yet again as they lined up against Newcastle for the final game of the season.

Pulisic named among Chelsea substitutes

Has started eight league games

Blues face Newcastle in last game

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic was named among the substitutes for the seventh Premier League game in a row for the clash at Stamford Bridge. Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling were given the nod to start on the flanks ahead of the United States international for their final game under interim coach Frank Lampard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has started just eight of the 23 Premier League games in which he has featured this season. The last time he was included in the starting XI in the top flight was against Brighton on April 15.

The latest disappointment for the 24-year-old rounds off a terrible season for the player and the club. Pulisic has scored just one goal and set up another in the Premier League this season and was unable to establish himself as a regular starter under the three coaches they have had over the course of the campaign.

The Blues are doomed to finish in the bottom half of the table as they have endured their worst ever season in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? Pulisic came off the bench for the last 26 minutes of the game against Manchester United on Thursday and will hope to get more time when they finish off the campaign at home on Sunday..