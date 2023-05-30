Juventus are leading the race to sign USMNT star Christian Pulisic from Chelsea this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic is expected to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino's recent arrival as head coach not altering the Blues' desire to sell the forward. According to ESPN, Juventus are currently in pole position to sign the ex-Dortmund star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are said to be open to selling Pulisic for as little as £20 million ($24.8m) with Manchester United, Newcastle, Napoli, AC Milan and Galatasaray also being contacted by the Blues over their possible interest in a deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pulisic has endured a nightmare season in west London, making just 30 appearances in all competitions - mainly from the bench - and only scoring once. The bloated nature of Chelsea's forward ranks means this situation is unlikely to change next season if he remains at the club.

WHAT NEXT? It's seemingly only a matter of time until Pulisic departs Chelsea. However, for now he will be focussed on the USMNT's spate of summer fixtures which include games in the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup.