Footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead following a 12-day search amid the rubble of the earthquake that has devastated Turkey and Syria.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle winger's agent, Murat Uzunnmehmet, confirmed his body had been found in a statement.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found," he told reporters in Hatay, where Atsu, 31, had been playing for Hatayspor.

