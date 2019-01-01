Christensen escapes serious injury but Chelsea's Emerson faces long spell on the sidelines

The Blues have issued an update on the fitness of the two defenders, who were injured in the 2-1 defeat against Liverpool

Frank Lampard had mixed news on the injury front as Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri are set to miss 's match against Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

Christensen's injury is described as 'not too severe', however, and Goal understands that he is hoping to return to face at the weekend after being given the all-clear by club doctors.

Unfortunately, Lampard isn't expecting Emerson back until mid-October after he suffered a thigh injury – a recurrence of a previous issue that had been aggravated due to returning to the pitch too soon.

The left-back was cleared to face on Sunday but had to be substituted in the 15th minute.

And Lampard issued an update on the defensive duo ahead of the third round cup match on Wednesday evening.

"Andreas is not too severe," the manager said. "Hopefully he won’t be out for too long but I can’t give a time frame.

"Emerson now won’t be back until the other side of the (mid-October) international break. It will be a few weeks because it is the recurrence of an injury, so we have to be a bit careful with it."

Kurt Zouma replaced Christensen in the 42nd minute on Sunday and it leaves just the Frenchman and Fikayo Tomori as fit senior centre-backs against the League Two side.

Lampard will also promote Marc Guehi, who is in line to start and make his debut in the upcoming match at Stamford Bridge, as Antonio Rudiger continues to suffer from a groin problem.

Ian Maatsen has been training with the first team in recent weeks, too, due to injury concerns with Emerson.

The 17-year-old could start to keep Marcos Alonso fresh ahead of an important week, with a Premier League test followed by a key away clash with .

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James are set to return from Achilles and ankle problems, respectively, after prolonged periods out.

The duo played in the last two Chelsea Under-23 matches in preparation for their return to senior action. The match will be a debut for James after a successful spell on loan at Athletic and Lampard is keen to add his versatility.

"He can play in different positions," Lampard said of James. "His favourite is position is right-back or right wing-back and he played there a lot in our successful youth teams. He can also play in holding midfield as he showed at Wigan.

"He is strong, has really good quality on the ball in terms of the delivery he can put in from the sides. He is good in the tackle as he is a powerful boy.

"I was really impressed with him as a young player before he went to Wigan and also from how he responded to the Championship, so it up to him now to try to make an impact on the squad here."