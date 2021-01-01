Christensen contract hope at Chelsea as Danish defender waits on extension talks

The 25-year-old centre-half is currently tied to terms through to 2022, but is looking to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond that

Andreas Christensen is yet to hold contract extension talks with Chelsea, but the Danish defender is making no secret of his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old is back in favour under Thomas Tuchel, with a regular role nailed down in a system that often favours a three-man centre-half unit.

Christensen, who has been with the west London giants since 2012, is eager to prolong his association with the Premier League heavyweights.

What has been said?

Christensen told Chelsea's official website: "I’ve shown that I’m here for the long run. I’ve been here almost nine, 10 years now. I’ve never doubted my decision [to come to Chelsea] and I’ve always been here for the long run. I accept that the club sometimes changes managers, and that can make it hard to always be in the team.

"After the loan spell [at Borussia Monchengladbach] I came back and played a good amount and since then it’s been a bit in and out, but it’s nice at the moment to play back-to-back games and my confidence is growing with each game.

"There have not been any talks [on a contract extension] yet, but like I said, I’m in this for the long run and I always have been. I feel like this is my second home. Denmark will always be my home, but Chelsea will always be my place."

When does Christensen's current deal expire?

The Denmark international last put pen to paper in January 2018 having proved his worth in England following two seasons on loan at Gladbach. Those terms are due to take him through to the summer of 2022.

As he approaches the final 12 months of that agreement, discussions regarding another deal are expected at some stage.

Christensen has not always been a guaranteed starter during his time with the Blues, but has made 23 appearances this season and is up to 123 in total for a club that lured his potential away from Brondby.

It may be that contract plans are put on hold until the summer, with Chelsea currently requiring full focus on domestic and continental quests that have them in the hunt for a top-four finish and Champions League glory.

