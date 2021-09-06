Christensen drops Chelsea contract hint as he enters final year of current deal

The Danish defender is only tied to terms at Stamford Bridge through to the summer of 2022, but an extension could be on the cards

Andreas Christensen has hinted that his time at Chelsea could be extended beyond the summer of 2022, with the Danish defender optimistic his contract situation "looks good".

As things stand, the 25-year-old is due to become a free agent next summer when his current deal expires.

However, Christensen is in favour under Thomas Tuchel and talks are being held regarding fresh terms for a man enjoying being in the trophy hunt with the Champions League winners.

What has been said?

Christensen, who is on World Cup qualifying duty with his country, told Ekstra Bladet: "I know a lot is being said right now. I can not say too much, but I think it looks good.

"We have won the Champions League and the Super Cup. I am very happy to be at this club and feel Chelsea are the right place to be in England."

He added, having overcome a testing period in his Blues career when he fell down the pecking order: "I know Thomas Tuchel believes in me. I have also played a big role since he came.

"I had a very difficult period under [Frank] Lampard, shortly before he was fired. Now luckily it’s going the right way for me. Things can go fast in this world. The most important thing is just that I have never given up."

What has Tuchel had to say?

Christensen made 19 appearances for Chelsea following Tuchel's appointment in January, with those including one off the bench in the Champions League final win over Manchester City.

He has played every minute of the Blues' three Premier League games this season having also figured in the UEFA Super Cup win against Villarreal, and has the support of his manager when it comes to a new contract.

Article continues below

Tuchel has said when asked whether Christensen is likely to remain in west London: "Hopefully. He is very strong. Super talented. He loves Chelsea, he is a Chelsea boy from the academy. This has a huge impact.

"In the moment I think he feels the trust. He knows he can absolutely help. He is a top defender and top guy. I have the feeling he is growing every week in confidence and personality, which is good. He is doing fantastic since day one and getting better and better."

Further reading