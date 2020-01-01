Choupo-Moting delighted to start life at Bayern on the right foot after debut double

Lower-league Duren were beaten 3-0 in the DFB Pokal, with Bayern's new arrival announcing himself in Bavaria with two of his side's goals

New signing Eric Choupo-Moting was pleased to make a positive first impression on his return to after netting two goals on his debut for the club on Thursday.

Choupo-Moting completed a free transfer from at the end of the transfer window, but had to wait to make his bow due to the international window.

He finally got the chance to start in Thursday's DFB Pokal clash against Duren, as part of a much-changed Bayern line-up.

And he made an instant impact, scoring twice as fifth-tier Duren were dispatched 3-0 in the Allianz Arena.

The 31-year-old international, who was born in Hamburg and spent his entire career in German football prior to his move to in 2017, affirmed that he was pleased to be back and among the goals so soon.

"It was a nice evening. I am happy to be back in Germany and glad I scored two goals. It was a good debut," Choupo-Moting explained to Sky after the final whistle.

Thomas Muller was also on target for Bayern on Thursday, converting the second goal of the evening from the penalty spot, and the Bayern stalwart was surprised by the resistance put up by their amateur opponents in the cup tie.

"Duren copied the way we usually play and at the beginning we had some difficulties with that. It did not feel like there were so many leagues between us," the forward explained to Sky.

Choupo-Moting spent two years in Paris prior to his Bayern move, and was offered the chance to extend his contract by the champions.

But the striker ultimately opted for the team that ended his dreams of lifting the title back in August's final, and he admitted that he could not pass up the chance to play for the German giants.

"Paris wanted me to stay, but I turned them down. There were some interesting offers. My choice was made as soon as Bayern contacted my agents,” Choupo-Moting told the media upon signing for Bayern.

“It wasn't a shock they came in for me, but it's a huge honour. They're the Champions League holders, the biggest team in Germany. It's a great league. Munich is a beautiful city. I am super happy.”