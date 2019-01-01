Choupo-Moting applauds PSG’s reaction to Champions League exit

After failing to advance to the quarter-finals of the top European competition, the Parisians bounced back from the setback against Dijon

’s Eric Choupo-Moting is pleased with their reaction to their exit.

The Parisians failed to advance beyond the round of 16 of the competition after losing on away goals to following a 3-3 aggregate draw.

On Tuesday, Thomas Tuchel’s men bounced back from the setback by defeating 4-0 with the international scoring one of the goals – his second for the club.

The victory helped them to maintain their lead on the log with 74 points from 27 games.

And the former striker, though yet to recover from last week's ouster, is delighted with the commanding display at the Stade Gaston-Gerard.

“That's the only thing we can do: keep playing, give everything for this club, for us, for the fans,” Choupo-Moting told Leparisien.

“Winning 4-0 was a good reaction, although we cannot erase what happened. It's still very, very bad. It's normal that it's still in our heads.

“It is very difficult to find the right words to explain what happened. It shows on the face of each player.

“It's hard, but we have to keep going. Thiago Silva and the coach spoke, we all discussed and we said to ourselves: ‘We must at least show a reaction ‘. That's what we did today [Tuesday].”

PSG play host to in their next Ligue 1 game on Sunday at Parc des Princes.