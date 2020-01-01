Chirivella unsure what Liverpool future holds as contract with ‘best team in Europe’ runs down

The Spanish midfielder is due to become a free agent at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, but he has enjoyed his time at Anfield and could stay on

Pedro Chirivella is unsure what the future holds for him at , with the Spaniard set to see his contract expire at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been on the Reds’ books since being lured away from in 2013.

He has stepped out of a famed academy system and into the senior fold at Anfield, with 11 competitive appearances taken in.

Chirivella has enjoyed his time on Merseyside, with Liverpool having been transformed under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp into European champions with a star-studded squad.

A man most at home in a holding role told Marca of his experience in : "It has helped me grow personally. I am in the best team in Europe and with the best coach in the world.

"Every minute you play and, above all, each day of training that you share with all of them allows you to improve. So this season has been very important.

"It is the best squad in Europe. The midfield is a very high level, world-class players and it is very difficult to get in to.

"Fabinho, [Jordan] Henderson, [Georginio] Wijnaldum – spectacular footballers from whom [I am] proud to learn every day. I try to focus on everyone to improve."

On working under Klopp, Chirivella added: "Very good. He is as you see him on television. He is a coach who is very close to the players, he gets along very well with everyone.

"I think that the union and friendship that exists between all of us is key."

It remains to be seen whether Chirivella will get the chance to extend his association with Liverpool and Klopp.

No fresh terms have been put to him as yet, but that is partly down to the coronavirus pandemic which has forced football into an indefinite state of lockdown.

Quizzed on his future, Chirivella said: “Because of the coronavirus, we do not know if we will end on June 30 or later.

“I like to take things day by day. I don't like to think much about the future and what comes will come.”

Chirivella has taken in just one Premier League appearance for Liverpool – starting a 3-1 defeat to Swansea in May 2016 – with the vast majority of his outings coming in domestic cup competition.