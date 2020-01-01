‘Chilwell would be perfect for Chelsea’ – Former Blues defender urges raid for Leicester left-back

Frank Sinclair feels reinforcements are required in that area and says Frank Lampard should be looking to lure an England international to west London

need a new left-back in January, says Frank Sinclair, with Leicester star Ben Chilwell considered to be the perfect fit for Frank Lampard’s side.

A move for the Foxes defender has been mooted for some time.

Frank Lampard saw his hands tied by a transfer embargo last summer, but he has been freed to spend once more.

It could be that interest in Chilwell is rekindled, although it would take a sizeable bid to tempt Premier League rivals into a sale.

Sinclair believes it is worth asking the question, with the Blues considered to be in need of reinforcements to fill a position that is proving problematic.

The former Chelsea full-back told Sky Sports when quizzed on the business that Lampard should be looking at doing in the current window: “I think they need quite a bit.

“The position that stands out to me at the moment is the left-back scenario. Obviously with [Cesar] Azpilicueta playing there at the moment, being shifted from right-back. [Marcos] Alonso has been in and out, as well as Emerson. I think that is the first thing that needs sorting out.

“Whether Chelsea have a left-back in mind… There have been whispers about the left-back at , who is an international.

“He’s a very good player and I think he would fit into the way that Chelsea play at the moment – the way he does bomb on and gives you that width and attacking threat.

“I think it’s definitely a case of left-back and probably a striker to either compete with Tammy Abraham or even be the main man.”

Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers, as speculation suggests that there may be outgoings in that department over the coming weeks.

Article continues below

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi are being linked with moves elsewhere amid struggles for regular game time at Stamford Bridge.

Lyon star Moussa Dembele is said to be a top target for the Blues, while prolific RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is another option reported to be in Lampard’s sights.

Abraham has netted 14 times this season after being given his big break on the back of several loans, but consistency is still being sought by Chelsea and greater depth is expected to aid that cause.