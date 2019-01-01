Chile vs Peru: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The two-time defending Copa America champions put their title on the line in a semi-final match-up against the tournament's surprise package

and will face off in the second Copa America semi-final in Alegre, with the winner set to take on in Rio on Sunday.

Both sides negotiated tense penalty shootouts in the quarter-finals after scoreless draws, with Chile and Peru both netting five from five from the spot as they eliminated and respectively.

The two-time defending champions, Reinaldo Rueda’s side will start this encounter as strong favourites against opponents who have reached this stage by winning just one of their four matches inside 90 minutes.

Game Chile vs Peru Date Wednesday, July 3 Time 1:00am BST / 8:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

US TV channel Online stream Telemundo / Globo TV Internacional fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and can be streamed via Premier Player HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD

Squads & Team News

Position Chile squad Goalkeepers Arias, Cortes, Urra Defenders Medel, Jara, Isla, Beausejour, Diaz, Maripan, Opazo, Lichnovsky Midfielders Vidal, Aranguiz, Fuenzalida, Hernandez, Pulgar, Valdes, Pavez Forwards Sanchez, Vargas, Casillo, Sagal, Fernandes

Chile have their complete squad of 23 players to select from ahead of this encounter.

Possible Chile starting XI: Arias; Isla, Medal, Maripan, Beausejour; Vidal, Pulgar, Aranguiz; Fuenzalida, Vargas, Sanchez

Position Peru squad Goalkeepers Gallese, Alvarez, Caceda Defenders Corzo, Abram, Zambrano, Trauco, Araujo, Advíncula, Callens, Santamaria. Midfielders Carrillo, Cueva, Ballon, Pretell, Gonzales, Tapia, Flores, Yotun. Forwards Ruidiaz, Polo, Guerrero.

Peru will definitely be without Jefferson Farfan, who is undoubtedly one of their most important offensive players. The Locomotiv Moscow man sustained a knee injury earlier in the tournament, ruling him out for the remainder.

An ankle injury threatened to keep Alexander Callens from playing, but the player has overcome the issue and trained normally on the eve of the game.

Possible Peru starting XI: Gallese; Advincula, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Tapia, Yotun; Carrillom Cueva, Flores; Guerrero

Betting & Match Odds

Chile are 4/5 favourites to win this match with Bet365. Peru can be backed at 4/1, while a draw is available at 23/10.

Match Preview

Despite being two-time defending Copa America champions, Chile have successfully flown under the radar to the quarter-final stage, where they will tackle outsiders Peru for the right to face Brazil in Sunday’s final.

After sweeping past an inexperienced 4-0 in their opening match, they successfully edged to secure their place in the knock-out rounds, rendering a 1-0 loss to Uruguay a footnote to the group stage.

Their victory on penalties over Colombia in the quarter-finals was testament to their grit and ability to get over the line in clutch situations, hard won over many years of experience.

“The Chilean player is like wine, since the most preserved and mature shows the most quality,” head coach Reinaldo Rueda commented on Tuesday.

“We want to be remembered as three times champions, that’s our dream. That’s the reason to play the best match of the Cup against Peru, it’s historic for us if we make it to the final and that’s our goal,” Arturo Vidal, one of the most battle-hardened of the Chile squad, told the media.

And the star is wary of the threat of their rivals, given they lost the last meeting to them 3-0 in October 2018.

“We faced Peru in the United States not with all the team we have now, but they have shown a lot of growth after ’s World Cup qualification,” he said.

Peru, meanwhile, are unexpected semi-finalists, with this the first time they have reached the final four of the competition since 1983. Nevertheless, head coach Ricardo Gareca believes this squad can go all the way to becoming South American champions for the third time in history.

“We’re a strong team that has been brought together out of adversity,” he said. “We have not worked based on what others think of us, but on what we think of ourselves. We’re up to the task and we have a great chance of doing it.”

Gareca also intimated that he wanted to face in the final, though they have since been eliminated. As such, it is Brazil he now dreams of meeting on Sunday and not the Argentines, who will play in the third-fourth playoff a day earlier.