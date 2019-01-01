Chicharito joins West Ham's Switzerland training camp amid exit rumours

Linked with moves back to Mexico and MLS, the 31-year-old joined Manuel Pellegrini's squad for the first day of their Swiss tour

Chicharito insists that he is happy to be back with West Ham as he joined their training camp in despite rumours that he will be leaving the club in the summer.

The Mexican forward has been strongly linked with a move to Chivas, while expansion side Austin FC have also been mooted as a potential destination for the 31-year-old.

There is also said to be interest from both and sides, making his stay in London seem increasingly unlikely, although those rumours didn’t seem to be on his mind as he reported back to pre-season training with Manuel Pellegrini's side.

"It's great to be back," Chicharito told the club’s official website . "Tuesday's was an introduction kind of session, to try to move our legs, even though most of us have been working a little bit before we came here."

The Hammers are based in Bad Ragaz in the Swiss Alps, ahead of their first friendly with Austrian side SCR Altach on July 11.

"It was good being involved, getting a touch and having a small game at the end too," the striker continued. "I think after Wednesday, we will have the harder sessions because we need to build up a very good base so we can get ourselves into a good way physically to allow us to perform."

The former man gave his thoughts ahead of the coming season, one in which the objectives remain the same for the east London side.

"Last season the objectives, the goals were to try and finish in the top six of the table or top seven so we could get into the European spots," he said.

"In the end we couldn’t do it and we finished in mid-table, but the objectives are the same, to finish as high as we can, like I said to try and get in the European competition and get used to that. This club is doing everything they can to achieve that."

This was an unusual summer for Chicharito, the first since 2015 in which he wasn’t involved in an international tournament after he was excluded from 's squad for the Gold Cup following the birth of his first child.

"In both situations, whether you are with your national team, working with them in the summer [or not], there are always pros and cons," he added. "For me, it was the first time in my whole life I’ve had more than three or four weeks as a break, so I enjoyed it a lot."